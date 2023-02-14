BBB Accredited Business
Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than getting revenge on your ex?

That’s the message a sheriff’s department in Florida is sending this holiday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Have an ex-Valentine?! Know they have outstanding warrants?! This Valentine’s Day contact #teamhcso with their information and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The sheriff’s office finished the tweet by saying, “Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO.”

The “promotion” has no expiration date and “applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!”

You can call the sheriff’s office to turn in your ex-Valentine at 813-247-8200.

