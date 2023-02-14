BBB Accredited Business
TPSO: Man accused of sex crimes against a juvenile

Rigoberto "Rigo" Jaurex Servin
Rigoberto "Rigo" Jaurex Servin(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for sex crimes against a juvenile.

According to TPSO, Rigoberto “Rigo” Jaurex Servin, 36, faces a charge of first-degree rape.

Deputies said the victim was under the age of 13.

Anyone with information that may be able to help investigators is being urged to contact TPSO Lieutenant Elizabeth Russell by calling the number (985) 902-2070. Tips can also be made anonymously to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line by calling the number 1-800-554-5245.

You may be eligible for a cash reward.

