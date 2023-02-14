Warmth and humidity return ahead of Thursday’s storm chance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is the story on this Valentine’s Day Tuesday as we’re set to see a return of the warmth and humidity over the next 24 hours.

Moisture levels are on the rise and with that comes the patchy fog which is developing in a few spots this morning. Going forward, the fog will become a bigger issue in the morning hours so that’s something to keep watch of.

The warmer more humid air mass moving in will allow for some weak shower chances over the next 24 - 48 hours. I’m keeping a 20% rain chance in there for today and again on Wednesday before we see storm chances ramp up Thursday. Little has changed with model guidance so expect a round of storms during the second half of the day with some of those storms being strong to severe. Right now the timing does not look great for parades but we will see how things trend as we get closer.

Once we get through that late week storm chance, it’s back to the cold weather heading into the weekend. Highs will dip into the low 50s and lows into the 30s and 40s. At least this go around the cold weather will come with dry skies. Slowly our temperatures moderate heading into Mardi Gras and right now, no big storms look to impact the remainder of the parade schedule.

