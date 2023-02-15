BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line

A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a crash in the parking lot of a preschool in South Carolina, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the little girl was getting out of a car in the drop-off line at Covenant Christian Academy just after 8 a.m. when she was hit by the same car.

She was taken to the hospital where she died of a traumatic brain injury secondary to blunt force trauma, Senior Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson explained.

“Covenant Baptist and Covenant Christian Academy are a strong faith-based community,” the church said in a statement. “As Christians, we are not exempt from trials or tragedies, but when these things occur, we stick together and support one another. We cherish prayers during this difficult time and for all those who are affected.”

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
Watch Fox 8 live

Latest News

Ned Price at the U.S. State Department speaks about the reported Russian camps for Ukrainian...
Report: Ukrainian children held in Russian camps
This photo provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows police bodycam footage of NewsNation...
Charges dropped against reporter arrested at news conference
Luc Bensimon, an activist for the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, pauses during an interview...
States’ push to define sex decried as erasing trans people
Lynette Muse (left) and Shakie Peters (right)
Judge sentences woman arrested for death of transgender person
David Monroe Adams, 56, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerimiah “Jerry”...
Sheriff: Man charged with killing West Virginia boy in 1985