After two accidental shooting deaths, NOPD promoting gun safety in new PSA

By Natasha Robin
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Warren Easton High School community is mourning the loss of a second student to gunfire.

“It’s so tragic, and I hate to see it happen,” says Wallace Foster. “It’s just so hard to see someone like that go down.”

15-year-old Tyler Ellis lost his life Monday night when police say another 15-year-old accidentally shot and killed him. Family members described Ellis as a bright student and a good athlete.

Family members say 15-year-old Tyler Ellis was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood on Monday, Feb. 13.(Family)

Two weeks earlier, another Warren Easton ninth grader lost her life at a sleepover at a friend’s house in Little Woods.

Again, police say it was a case of negligent homicide.

These incidents prompted the New Orleans Police Department to create a public service announcement about gun safety and the importance of keeping weapons out of the hands of children.

“I’m a mother myself, and so my heart goes out to the family and the community members in this tragic time,” says NOPD Sgt. Shannon Brewer.

Sgt. Brewer says part of the NOPD’s strategic crime plan includes providing the public with information about safely storing guns in an effort to prevent accidental shootings.

“Just using a gun lock can allow gun owners to provide a safety mechanism on those weapons and prevent them from getting into the wrong hands,” says Sgt. Brewer.

Gun safety locks are provided for free to the public. You can pick them up at any district station.

The NOPD says it’s already handed out hundreds of the locks, but there’s plenty left. For an added measure of security, the NOPD says gun owners should find a safe place to store their firearms.

“Make sure that you know where that weapon is. Store them in a safe location and out of the hands of individuals that we know could potentially do harm to other members of the community,” says Sgt. Brewer.

Sgt. Brewer says gun safety starts with talking to your children.

“Tell your kids that guns are not toys. If you see a weapon, stop immediately what you’re doing and get away from it and talk to an adult about it,” says Sgt. Brewer.

“We’ve got to do something to get people to think more about the dangerous nature of the gun itself, certainly in the hands of someone who’s not taking responsible use of it,” says Councilman Eugene Green.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

