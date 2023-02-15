BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry for tonight’s parades; spotty storms likely Thursday night

Bruce: Warmer, muggy as rain chances increase through Thursday night(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The February flip back and forth strikes again as quickly we’ve returned to the sticky humidity and much warmer conditions.

Thursday we’ll be flirting with 80 degree highs. The bigger threat in weather comes Thursday afternoon and evening as severe storms are a possibility.

Model guidance continues to indicate the threat is much higher over the North Shore and MS Gulf Coast. A few severe storms will be capable of producing a tornado or damaging winds. Now for the south shore the risk isn’t as high but parading is a concern with a line of weather moving in. In addition to the storm threat, strong gusty winds will be expected in advance of this storm.

Quickly the rain ends for Friday into the weekend and we turn sharply colder. Highs will struggle out of the 40s to end the work week and some cold night parades will ensue. Like has been the trend in our February weather, quickly we rebound back to the 70s and 80s come Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras Day. After Thursday’s storms, I don’t see another big storm day this Carnival Season.

