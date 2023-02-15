Developer Joe Jaeger to try selling deteriorating Plaza Tower, city confirms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Developer Joe Jaeger has decided to give up efforts to bring one of New Orleans’ tallest buildings back into commerce, opting instead to try selling the deteriorating Plaza Tower, a City of New Orleans spokesman confirmed Tuesday night (Feb. 14).

Jaeger told the New Orleans Advocate he was “disappointed” to be giving up on the 44-story tower at 1001 Howard Ave. But Jaeger has owned the vacant skyscraper since 2014 with little progress, and come under fire as it has fallen into a hazardous state of disrepair.

Jaeger has enlisted the real estate advisory and brokerage firm HREC (Hospitality Real Estate Counselors) to help find a buyer for the property, though no asking price has yet been listed.

Fox 8′s attempts to contact Jaeger and HREC were unsuccessful Tuesday night.

A spokesman for Mayor LaToya Cantrell said City Hall hailed Jaeger’s decision and was eager to find a new steward for the property.

“The city is eager to be a co-investor with any development team that can bring this potentially catalytic project back into commerce, including Mr. Jaeger,” city spokesman John Lawson told Fox 8. “What the city has made clear is that we will not continue to let the property languish.”

Protective netting was installed near the building’s crown after wind-blown pieces fell to the ground two years ago. And the city as recently as last month was forced to institute prolonged sidewalk and road closures around its base to help avoid pedestrians being struck by falling debris.

“We remain eager to see the site brought back into commerce. The city applauds Mr. Jaeger in taking these next steps.”

