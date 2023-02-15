Man ordered to serve 5 decades behind bars for attempted murder, officials say

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been sentenced to decades behind bars after a jury found him guilty of trying to murder someone.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s office, Judge Brenda Ricks sentenced Willie Joe London, 42, of Roseland, to 50 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder on Feb. 8. He was also sentenced to two additional years for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentals.

Officials said he will serve his sentences concurrently and without benefits.

The jury found London guilty on January 25.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.