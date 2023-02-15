Murder-suicide leaves two men dead in Harvey; third case in Jefferson Parish in week’s time

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Two men were found fatally shot late Tuesday (Feb. 14) in Harvey as the result of what investigators are saying is a murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say it’s the third case of murder-suicide in the parish in just a week’s time.

Deputies say they went to investigate reports of gunshots they had received around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hampton Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered two men dead on the scene.

Investigators believe one man shot the other before taking their own life.

No other information was made available from authorities at this time.

