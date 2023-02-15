New Orleans police to book 15-year-old suspect in killing of Warren Easton student

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 15-year-old boy will be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Warren Easton High School student, New Orleans police said Tuesday evening (Feb. 14).

The NOPD said it intends to book the juvenile -- whose identity was not disclosed -- with negligent homicide in connection with Monday night’s fatal shooting of 15-year-old Tyler Ellis. An arrest warrant already has been obtained, police said.

Ellis was shot Monday shortly before 9 p.m., in the 3000 block of St. Roch Avenue. Ellis was rushed for treatment, but died at the hospital. The NOPD said its homicide investigators “determined the incident to be accidental in nature,” and said the juvenile suspect would be booked accordingly into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

Negligent homicide carries a potential state prison sentence of up to five years for adults. If the suspect in Ellis’ killing is adjudicated delinquent in the juvenile justice system, the duration of his detention would be determined by a Juvenile Court judge, but could last no longer than his 21st birthday.

Ellis’ death marks the second time in just over two weeks a Warren Easton student has died in a shooting.

Kennedi Belton, also 15, was killed in what police also called a negligent homicide on Jan. 29 in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard. The NOPD arrested 19-year-old Andre Skinner in connection to that shooting. He faces one count of negligent homicide in adult court.

Anyone with information on Ellis’ fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Jamaane Roy at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

