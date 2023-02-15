BBB Accredited Business
Roseland man sentenced to 50 years for attempted murder of adult niece

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A Roseland man who was found guilty of the attempted murder of his adult niece in 2021 has received a 50-year prison sentence, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Willie Joe London, 42, pled guilty to attempted second-degree murder on Jan. 25 and was sentenced last week at the Amite Courthouse. In addition to his 50-year sentence, he was also sentenced to two additional years for illegal weapons.

Court records say that prior to the arrest, London was angry with the victim for allegedly drinking alcohol. The prosecution said that he grabbed an AR-15 from the house and shot her twice. They also said that London shot into the home where children were present.

DA Scott Perrilloux’s office said he will serve his sentences concurrently and without benefits.

