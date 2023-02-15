Saints officially add five coaches to staff

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints head coach Dennis Allen officially added five coaches to his staff in part of a significant overhaul in his second season.

The team welcomed Joe Woods as defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham as defensive line coach, Marcus Robertson as secondary coach, Clancy Barone as tight ends coach and Kevin Carberry as assistant offensive line coach.

Woods and Robertson coached with Allen with the Raiders in 2014.

Allen lost co-defensive coordinators Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard. Nielsen became the Falcons’ defensive coordinator, while Richard was not retained. Last year’s offensive run-game coordinator, Dan Roushar was not retained as well. Zach Strief and Declan Doyle are reportedly joining Sean Payton’s staff in Denver. Quarterback coach Ronald Curry has interviewed with Payton for the Broncos offensive coordinator position.

