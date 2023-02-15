Tiger losing streak extends to 13 after close loss to Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (12-14, 1-12 SEC) dropped their 13th straight game of the season after falling to Georgia (16-10, 6-7 SEC), 65-63, on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

KJ Williams, LSU’s leading scorer, gave LSU a 63-62 lead with 11 left to play, but Justin Hill answered on the other end with a tough shot over Williams to give the Bulldogs a 64-63 lead with seven seconds left.

LSU had a chance to take the lead and possibly win the game with less than five seconds to play, but a turnover by Tyrell Ward gave Georgia the ball back with one second left to play. Hill made 1-of-2 free throws to extend the Bulldog lead to 65-63.

Williams led the way for the Tigers with 18 points on 54% shooting from the field. He also grabbed nine rebounds. As a team, LSU shot 38.5% from the field and was 7-of-23 from behind the arc.

LSU will look to snap its 13-game losing streak as the Tigers host South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 18, at noon at the PMAC.

