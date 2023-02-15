BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tiger losing streak extends to 13 after close loss to Bulldogs

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (12-14, 1-12 SEC) dropped their 13th straight game of the season after falling to Georgia (16-10, 6-7 SEC), 65-63, on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

KJ Williams, LSU’s leading scorer, gave LSU a 63-62 lead with 11 left to play, but Justin Hill answered on the other end with a tough shot over Williams to give the Bulldogs a 64-63 lead with seven seconds left.

LSU had a chance to take the lead and possibly win the game with less than five seconds to play, but a turnover by Tyrell Ward gave Georgia the ball back with one second left to play. Hill made 1-of-2 free throws to extend the Bulldog lead to 65-63.

Williams led the way for the Tigers with 18 points on 54% shooting from the field. He also grabbed nine rebounds. As a team, LSU shot 38.5% from the field and was 7-of-23 from behind the arc.

LSU will look to snap its 13-game losing streak as the Tigers host South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 18, at noon at the PMAC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
Watch Fox 8 live
Plaza Tower has deteriorated to the point that pieces have fallen off onto sidewalks below even...
Developer Joe Jaeger to try selling deteriorating Plaza Tower, city confirms

Latest News

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Losing streak continues for LSU
Nick Caldwell’s 21 points helped SE Louisiana defeat New Orleans 80-64 on Saturday night.
Caldwell’s 21 helps Southeastern Men complete series sweep over UNO
Southeastern Men complete season sweep over UNO
Southeastern Men complete season sweep over UNO
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots against LSU guard Justice Williams during the...
LSU drops 6th-straight in loss to No. 9 Tennessee