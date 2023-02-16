BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Severe threat is to our north; better news for tonight’s parades

Bruce: A few showers with many dry times for tonight's parades
Bruce: A few showers with many dry times for tonight's parades
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The strongest energy from the well advertised storm system this evening remains to the north. Very heavy down pours with lightning on the border with Mississippi, but elsewhere we’ve seen mostly light to moderate passing showers. That will continue into the afternoon with a line of storms coming together for the evening hours. The strongest dynamics stay north, but along the parade route still expect at least a brief period of rain.

A second line of storms is likely into the wee hours of the morning as the front moves through. Once that passes, windy and much colder conditions take over. Temperatures will fall from the 70s through the 50s into the 40s by Friday morning. Friday will be dry, but cloudy and cold with highs in the low 50s. Some clouds will hold on for Saturday keeping things chilly. As skies clear a few spots north of Lake Pontchartrain near the freezing mark Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 50s. A warm up takes over by Sunday with highs in the 60s and progresses through Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. Expect temperatures in the 80s for Mardi Gras.

