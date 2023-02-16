BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cantrell campaign spent $72,000 on image consulting in 2022

By Lee Zurik and Dannah Sauer
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spent more than $198,000 out of her campaign account in 2022. About 36% of that money went to image consulting for the mayor.

Newly released campaign finance reports show Cantrell’s campaign paid Jolie Image Consulting $60,000 and Erica Warren another $12,000. Jolie Image Consulting is owned by Tanya Haynes. FOX 8 learned late last year that the FBI launched an investigation into Cantrell and a series of clothing and other purchases made by Haynes. At the time, sources told FOX 8 that Haynes told store employees she was purchasing the clothing for Cantrell to wear at upcoming events. That included Essence Fest and the 2018 visit of Spain’s royal couple.

Records show Haynes received more than $175,000 from Cantrell’s campaign since 2017. In 2022, the campaign paid Haynes’ company monthly through September, then the payments stopped.

Cantrell raised a total of $144,000 last year, however, after expenditures, only $6,700 remains in her campaign account.

According to documents filed with the state, the campaign owes Cantrell’s campaign manager Maggie Carroll $32,000, a debt for wages owed. Cantrell filed her campaign report late last night, less than an hour before the state’s reporting deadline.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
Watch Fox 8 live
Plaza Tower has deteriorated to the point that pieces have fallen off onto sidewalks below even...
Developer Joe Jaeger to try selling deteriorating Plaza Tower, city confirms

Latest News

Kenner and IV Waste are now locked in a legal battle
ZURIK: Kenner claims IV Waste overbilled residents millions of dollars
French Quarter
ZURIK: Decades-old ordinance gives food cart monopoly in French Quarter
ZURIK: Lucky hot dog vendor enjoys French Quarter food cart monopoly for decades
ZURIK: Lucky hot dog vendor enjoys French Quarter food cart monopoly for decades
Judge Anderson-Trahan found not guilty in tax fraud trial
Judge Anderson-Trahan found not guilty in tax fraud trial