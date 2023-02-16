BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FFF: Saints favorite to land Derek Carr in betting odds

Derek Carr is free to sign with any team in the NFL. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Derek Carr is free to sign with any team in the NFL. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We focus on betting odds to land quarterback Derek Carr, Major League Soccer makes the right move with their TV deal, and my top three king cakes.

FOOTBALL

Derek Carr is officially on the market, and can sign with any NFL team. The Raiders cut their former franchise QB on Tuesday.

Last week, Carr visited New Orleans, and as of now, the Black and Gold are the favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook to land the Fresno State alum.

New Orleans is +300 to sign Carr according to DK. The Jets, Buccaneers, and the Panthers are close behind.

So what will it take to sign Carr, a lot of cash. He can command between $35-40 million a season.

Will the Saints pay that, possibly. They missed out on Deshaun Watson last year, and the free agent QB possibilities are not promising this time around.

If they miss on Carr, it could be another year of Andy Dalton as QB1.

FÚTBOL

Diamond Sports, the owner of Bally-branded regional sports networks, appears headed to bankruptcy.

Why is this significant to soccer in America? Well, in the past RSN’s were one of the ways to watch your Major League Soccer team.

In a shrewd and smart move by MLS, they went with Apple in their newest TV deal. For the next 10 years you can watch most MLS matches on Apple worldwide.

The price tag was $2.5 billion. Apple has infinity cash, so those checks will come on time to MLS. If the league linked up with Bally, they could’ve been in court for some paychecks.

FOOD

Carnival season is almost over and thank goodness, I’ve gone way over my king cake consumption this year.

I’ve tried almost all of the king cakes in the area, and these are my top-3. I’m not going to rank them, but these three always deliver.

Manny Randazzo’s, Antoine’s Bakery, and Dong Phuong Bakery.

I will say this, if you get a king cake from Dong Phuong Bakery right out of the oven, it’s absolutely heavenly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
Watch Fox 8 live
Plaza Tower has deteriorated to the point that pieces have fallen off onto sidewalks below even...
Developer Joe Jaeger to try selling deteriorating Plaza Tower, city confirms

Latest News

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Saints officially add five coaches to staff
Conrad Dobler (66) leads teammates and Coach Don Coryell off the St. Louis Cardinals' practice...
Former Saints lineman Conrad Dobler dead at 72
Saints tried to workout a trade
Sean Fazende breaks down Derek Carr's move to free agency
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Kentucky native Chris Stapleton moves crowd to tears during National Anthem at Super Bowl 57