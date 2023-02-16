FFF: Saints favorite to land Derek Carr in betting odds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We focus on betting odds to land quarterback Derek Carr, Major League Soccer makes the right move with their TV deal, and my top three king cakes.

FOOTBALL

Derek Carr is officially on the market, and can sign with any NFL team. The Raiders cut their former franchise QB on Tuesday.

Last week, Carr visited New Orleans, and as of now, the Black and Gold are the favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook to land the Fresno State alum.

#Saints are currently the betting favorite to land Derek Carr according to @DKSportsbook:



Saints: +300

Jets: +330

Buccaneers: +450

Panthers: +500

Titans: +700

Commanders: +750

Colts: +800



— Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) February 16, 2023

New Orleans is +300 to sign Carr according to DK. The Jets, Buccaneers, and the Panthers are close behind.

So what will it take to sign Carr, a lot of cash. He can command between $35-40 million a season.

Yes indeed, talking Derek Carr on #GarlandontheAvenue. Saints, Panthers, Bucs, Jets could all be in the mix for the QB. All we need to open up those check books. pic.twitter.com/eWINMfn08S — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) February 14, 2023

Will the Saints pay that, possibly. They missed out on Deshaun Watson last year, and the free agent QB possibilities are not promising this time around.

If they miss on Carr, it could be another year of Andy Dalton as QB1.

FÚTBOL

Diamond Sports, the owner of Bally-branded regional sports networks, appears headed to bankruptcy.

Why is this significant to soccer in America? Well, in the past RSN’s were one of the ways to watch your Major League Soccer team.

In a shrewd and smart move by MLS, they went with Apple in their newest TV deal. For the next 10 years you can watch most MLS matches on Apple worldwide.

The price tag was $2.5 billion. Apple has infinity cash, so those checks will come on time to MLS. If the league linked up with Bally, they could’ve been in court for some paychecks.

FOOD

Carnival season is almost over and thank goodness, I’ve gone way over my king cake consumption this year.

I’ve tried almost all of the king cakes in the area, and these are my top-3. I’m not going to rank them, but these three always deliver.

Manny Randazzo’s, Antoine’s Bakery, and Dong Phuong Bakery.

I will say this, if you get a king cake from Dong Phuong Bakery right out of the oven, it’s absolutely heavenly.

