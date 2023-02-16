LSU announces start time changes for games against Western Michigan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced start time changes for two of the three games against Western Michigan for a weekend series at Alex Box Stadium.

Game 1 on Friday, Feb. 17, will start at 3 p.m., instead of the original 6:30 p.m. time. Officials said there are concerns about cold temperatures Friday night.

Game 2 on Saturday, Feb. 18, will start at 1:30 p.m. Game 3 on Sunday, Feb. 19, will start at 12:30 p.m. as originally scheduled.

