NOPD searching for suspect in connection with a car theft on Valentine’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect is wanted in connection with a car theft on Valentine’s Day, police say.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive around 10:24 a.m. in the rear parking lot of a business in a gray Kia Optima. Police say the suspect smashed the rear passenger-side window on the victim’s silver Kia Sorento with LA Plate: 922FWR vehicle and climbed inside.

The subject then drove off with the victim’s vehicle, leaving the stolen Kia Optima that he had arrived in.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

