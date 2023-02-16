BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Reggie’s Bar will stay closed until at least April after hearing with state ATC board delayed

Reggie's Bar
Reggie's Bar(wafb)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s Bar in Tigerland will remain closed for months after a hearing by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control was delayed.

The bar was temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol back in January after a night of underage drinking before the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

RELATED: Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say

According to Reggie’s Bar attorney Kris Perret, “When ATC issued the emergency interim suspension, they set a hearing on the interim suspension and possible revocation. However, it simply wasn’t feasible to go forward with said hearing so quickly.”

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued the emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license on Tuesday, January 23, because of the seriousness of the allegations and its potential threat to public safety.

About a popular Tigerland bar is being temporarily banned from serving or selling alcohol after the death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

Multiple underage individuals who are at the center of a rape investigation were reportedly served alcohol at the bar that night, according to arrest records.

RELATED: Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

Kris Perret issued this statement to WAFB:

The next hearing is set for April 27.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
Watch Fox 8 live
Topgolf plans to build a $40 million entertainment facility near Tchoupitoulas and Race streets...
Topgolf to build $40 million facility near Morial Convention Center starting this November

Latest News

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault
2020 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
In the center of town, underneath what the small city in Tangipahoa Parish claims is the...
At 65 years old, Ponchatoula’s alligator mascot ‘Ole Hardhide’ to retire
Experts say the flyers sent by Cantrell's administration violated state law
Cantrell campaign spent $72,000 on image consulting in 2022
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers file suit, claiming over 30,000 errors on Orleans active voter rolls