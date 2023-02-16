Shooting in Pines Village leaves one man dead, police say
Feb. 15, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death in Pines Village Wednesday evening, according to NOPD.
Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 5900 block of Beechcraft Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is currently available.
