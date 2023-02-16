BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shooting in Pines Village leaves one man dead, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death in Pines Village Wednesday evening, according to NOPD.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 5900 block of Beechcraft Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Watch Fox 8 live
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans

Latest News

Plaza tower potential
Experts say Plaza Tower would be perfect for Air BnBs
Family members say 15-year-old Tyler Ellis was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood on Monday,...
After two accidental shooting deaths, NOPD promoting gun safety in new PSA
Potential buyers express interest in purchasing Plaza Tower
Potential buyers express interest in purchasing Plaza Tower
Kenner and IV Waste are now locked in a legal battle
ZURIK: Kenner claims IV Waste overbilled residents millions of dollars