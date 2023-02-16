Shooting in Pines Village leaves one man dead, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death in Pines Village Wednesday evening, according to NOPD.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 5900 block of Beechcraft Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is currently available.

