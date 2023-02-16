Storm chances with a frontal passage this evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big weather changes are on the way over the next 24 hours as we’re set to go from a spring-like feel to back into winter temperatures.

Right now we’re on the spring side of the front as highs today are likely to try to touch 80 degrees. That warmth and humidity will fire up storms, especially on the North Shore come the afternoon hours. There is the risk for a severe storm so be weather aware, tornadoes or damaging winds are a possibility. Once the front starts to cross the region by this evening, that’s when the storm threat will come to the South Shore.

Most models show the line of storms weakening on approach which would be good news for tonight’s parades. I’d still be ready to deal with rain and maybe even some lightning storms. A great tool to have is the FOX 8 Weather App as it will alert you when lightning is near your area on the route.

After this mess blows through tonight, it’s a return to winter Friday on into the weekend. Highs to round out the week will struggle to get out of the 40s with Saturday staying in the low 50s. It will be a quick rebound on temps come Sunday as we jump to the upper 60s. The good news for this weekend is sunshine will dominate.

Next week looks very much like spring to me, highs for Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday will be well into the 80s. Rain chances after tonight look low for the next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.