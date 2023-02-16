BBB Accredited Business
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities are on the scene of a train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, authorities reported Thursday.

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.

The train had one car containing hazardous materials, but authorities said there’s no sign of leaking, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

“There is no evidence of exposed hazardous materials, as no train cars containing hazardous materials were compromised,” Van Buren Township police officials said on social media.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said on social media that it is aware of the train derailment, “where initial reports indicate no threat to the public from the derailment.”

The department said its personnel are on their way to the scene to assist in assessing the situation.

Rep. Debbie Dingell said in a statement to the local media that “the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars.”

