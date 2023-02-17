Actor Adam Devine crowned as 2023 Bacchus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Adam Devine, an actor, producer, and comedian, stood before children and parents at Children’s Hospital New Orleans to announce his reign as Bacchus LIV on Feb. 19.

It was a touching moment when a young patient walked onto the stage and placed a Mardi Gras crown on Devine’s head.

“It feels good. I feel so powerful,” Devine said. “They gave me a crown for Pete sakes, so yeah, I’m feeling very important right now.”

The actor, well recognized for his role in shows like “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” and the “Modern Family” strongly supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

He visits children’s hospitals to share his survival story, giving hope to patients and their families.

Devine spent time in a children’s hospital when he was 11 years old after being struck by a cement truck.

He said it warms his heart to see a child smile.

“I spent a lot of time in children’s hospitals when I was a kid and I understand how hard it can be for these kids,” he said. “It’s pretty rewarding to be here to see how excited they are.”

Devine joins a list of celebrity Bacchus monarchs that includes Drew Brees, Will Farrell, John C. Reilly, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Nicolas Cage and Anthony Mackie. Actor Josh Duhamel reigned as Bacchus in 2022.

Bacchus visits Children’s Hospital New Orleans every year during Mardi Gras.

