Bruce: Dry skies but cold for the parades tonight into the weekend

Bruce: Dry skies for the push into Fat Tuesday
Bruce: Dry skies for the push into Fat Tuesday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The final stretch into Mardi Gras looks fantastic even with a bit of a cold start. After Thursday night’s cold front, the rain is out of the way and high pressure takes over.

This evening will be cold so bundle up for the parade route with temperatures in the 40s and breezy conditions. Saturday the sun sticks around and it will still be chilly during the afternoon with highs in the 50s. By Sunday look for a big warming trend. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s near 70 with Lundi Gras topping out in the middle 70s. Mardi Gras will be closer to the 80 degree mark. The warm and dry trend should stick around through the week.

