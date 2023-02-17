Bruce: Dry skies but cold for the parades tonight into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The final stretch into Mardi Gras looks fantastic even with a bit of a cold start. After Thursday night’s cold front, the rain is out of the way and high pressure takes over.

Bruce: Dry for the parades but cold tonight temps with breezy conditions dropping into the lower 40s. Saturday dry -sun and clouds in the mid 50s, Chilly Saturday night lows in the 40s And sunny and mild Sudnay highs in the mid 60s. pic.twitter.com/euesplsdE0 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 17, 2023

This evening will be cold so bundle up for the parade route with temperatures in the 40s and breezy conditions. Saturday the sun sticks around and it will still be chilly during the afternoon with highs in the 50s. By Sunday look for a big warming trend. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s near 70 with Lundi Gras topping out in the middle 70s. Mardi Gras will be closer to the 80 degree mark. The warm and dry trend should stick around through the week.

