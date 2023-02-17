The cold returns for a day or two

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Things have certainly changed in weather over the past 24 hours as the winter cold has returned at least for a short while.

It’s a chilly one out there this morning and it’s going to be a cold day as compared to the past few. Some clouds will linger into the afternoon but the rain is moving out. Highs for today top out around 52 which is a good 25 to 30 degrees colder than yesterday.

Dry skies will be the weather story throughout Mardi Gras weekend. Cold nights will give way to chilly days until Sunday when we should see a nice jump in our afternoon highs. In fact, a few spots may try to touch 70 again by the time the weekend is out.

That sets us up for a warm and humid end of Carnival on Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras Day. Highs next week are heading for the 80s with a true spring-like feel. The best news of all, I don’t see another storm chance for the next 7 days.

