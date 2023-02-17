K-9 unit stolen in Jefferson Parish; police search for suspect

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - The search is on for someone who stole a K-9 unit from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the vehicle was stolen just before six at the intersection of West Esplanade and Severn.

They say a dog and a service weapon were inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog and vehicle have just been found, and the dog is said to be ok.

