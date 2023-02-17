BBB Accredited Business
Louis Armstrong Airport hosts annual Krewe Du Louis Parade

By Parker Boyd
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KENNER (WVUE) - Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) hosted its 10th annual Krewe de Louis parade in its terminal Thursday (Feb. 16).

The 610 Stompers joined the parade to welcome Milwaukee’s Dancing Grannies to New Orleans as they flew into MSY to participate in the festivities.

The Stompers hope to help the group recover from a tragedy during a Wisconsin Christmas parade in 2021. Three members of the Dancing Grannies were killed when an SUV hit them.

Dancers Jean Knutson and Donna Kalik said they’re hoping Mardi Gras treats them well.

“We’re here to eat up everything,” Knutson said. “Just the excitement the experience, the ambiance of it all, the adventure everything.”

“We’re just so ready and we just can’t believe how excited we are,” Kalik said. “I don’t think any of us have slept for the past couple of days just in anticipation of coming down here and being a part of this, it’s amazing.”

Airport staff and volunteers parade through the terminal yearly to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The Dancing Grannies will join the 610 Stompers when the Krewe of Toth rolls on Feb. 19.

VIEW PARADE SCHEDULE HERE

