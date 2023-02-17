The Mackie Mission: Local entrepreneur’s educational program helping students excel academically

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If your kids struggle with science and math studies, a free local educational program could be the perfect option for you.

Once a month, parents line up to enroll their kids in a free math and science day camp. Word has spread quickly about how it helps students excel in school studies and earn University Scholarships. “It’s really impressive what they’ve done with this organization, " said grandparent Dr. Ronald Marts.

STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN INTERACTIVE LEARNING ACTIVITIES IN SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATH AT A STEM NOLA CAMP (STEM NOLA)

Mechanical engineer Dr. Calvin Mackie founded this nonprofit program that makes science resources accessible to students from all backgrounds and communities.

The group aims to excite kids about learning science, technology, engineering and math, commonly known as STEM. However, with this program, the entrepreneur uses his interactive, hands-on learning science kits to help students better understand complicated school lessons.

“When we see our kids engaged, we know that hands-on means minds on and if they engaged, that means they’re learning,” said STEM NOLA founder Dr. Calvin Mackie.

DR CALVIN MACKIE SPEAKS TO STUDENTS AT STEM NOLA SATURDAY CAMP (STEM NOLA)

The STEM NOLA activities are designed to engage kids from kindergarten up to the 12th grade using fun projects. They include how to build flood protection systems or mini rockets.

But that Saturday was a lesson on how the human heart works.

“I’m excited to do this because I want to become a doctor; that is one of my big goals, and I really want to excel in science and learn lots of new things,” said 11-year-old student Kolston Colar.

Other local students participating in the program spoke highly about how it helps them with their school studies.

“Instead of just doing complicated stuff, you get to do actual stuff that is easy for kids; it also helps us learn, " said 10-year-old student Dana Davis.

Parents also rave about the program for children.

”It peaks their curiosity. They focus on physics, chemistry; they focus on biology, they focus on all these different types of sciences.” said parent, Alyssa Brock.

Local doctors, surgeons, medical students and college interns also volunteer their time at the kid’s day camp to answer questions about careers in the STEM field. Most importantly, each child in the program receives a unique jacket for the day.

“We want the kids to wear white coats just like the Doctors so that they understand if you wear the white coat like the doctor, you can be the doctor too,” said STEM NOLA founder Dr. Calvin Mackie.

“If they can see, they can learn through fun and have a good understanding at that time and just build on it, then they know that it is possible,” said Tracy Mackie, the co-founder of STEM NOLA.

The nonprofit is a team effort with Dr. Mackie and his wife Tracy. They started STEM NOLA together in 2013. They used 100,000 of their own money. Tracy is a trained pharmacist. But she now focuses on activities with the youngest STEM NOLA students. She also manages the administrative side of the nonprofit. It’s an idea that started in the couple’s garage more than ten years ago.

Back then, they used interactive science-building kits to teach and deepen their young son’s knowledge about science and math. The approach was so successful their older son Myles is now studying Mechanical Engineering at Howard University on a full scholarship.

Dr. Mackie says his teaching method’s impact on his son Myles inspired him to start the STEM NOLA non-profit.

“I realized it is not just our sons that need this, but other kids are interested as well,” said Dr. Mackie.

TRACY MACKIE WORKING WITH THE YOUNGEST STEM NOLA STUDENTS AT SATURDAY CAMP (STEM NOLA)

Nine years after the start of the program, you can find STEM NOLA events happening across the country. Now they get up to 200 kids on STEM Saturdays, so they will need a larger space soon for the once-a-month camps.

The program has also led many local students to enter Medical and Graduate schools. Some of them are already working as professionals in STEM-related career fields.

One of those former STEM NOLA Students is 26-year-old Troy Privott. He says he now works at Lockheed Martin as a designer specialist on U.S. fighter jets. The Engineering Graduate attributes his accomplishments to the program and Dr. Mackie.

“So what he is doing is not just for his family, giving them a leg up; he’s making sure everyone else gets that leg up too,” said the former STEM NOLA Student.

Two other former STEM NOLA Students are New Orleans twin sisters Ani and Malaya Mitchell. They are now at Texas A&M University. Ani is studying Engineering, while Malaya is studying Pre-Med Biology.

“I would say it sparked interest and helped me understand and figure out what to do, and my passion for science and solidified my career choice,” said former STEM NOLA Student Ani Mitchell.

Her twin sister Malayah Mitchell also praised the program.

“All our classmates were impressed when we would tell them about our STEM SATURDAYS; and what we were doing. And they are impressed with what we’ve achieved after being a part of STEM NOLA,” said Malayah, the former STEM NOLA student.

NEW ORLEANS TWINS ANI AND MALAYA MITCHELL CREDIT THEIR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE TO PARTICIPATING IN STEM NOLA CAMPS (STEM NOLA)

Thanks to donations from local and national companies, free STEM NOLA activities now take place in other parishes and across the country.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has also tapped him to expand the initiative across Louisiana. The U.S. Department of Defense also granted the nonprofit nearly $3 million.

It will pay for STEM workshops across the Southern Gulf for military-connected communities. It’s another example of how more people, organizations and elected officials recognize the significant impact these workshops can have on a child’s future academic path.

“We know the possibility for a family if someone has a STEM Degree. It is transformative in terms of the earning ability and what they can do in their lifetime, " said Dr Mackie.

His wife echoed the same sentiment. “We hear those stories all the time from parents and kids,” said Tracy Mackie.

His program has been such a successful school and leaders across the country and the world have reached out to him to replicate it in other parishes, states and countries.

They now provide teaching resources and children kits to countries such as Tanzania, Ghana and Mexico. They build the kits at 8000 square feet in New Orleans East. He says his goal now is to get all schools to embrace the STEM NOLA approach to help all kids excel academically in math and science.

“So until we can get this into a hundred cities across this country, urban and rural; we’re going to keep pushing and keep working because every kid in America deserves what our children are receiving here,” said Dr. Mackie.

Dr. Mackie says the program has reached and impacted more than 100,000 students from Kindergarten to 12th Grade, plus more than 1,000 college students.

