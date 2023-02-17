BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man arrested for fatally shooting a teenager in Chalmette, police say

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, LA (WVUE) - A man was arrested for fatally shooting a teenager in Chalmette last week, police say.

On Thursday (Feb. 9), around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Golden Drive in Chalmette.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

MORE: Police search for suspect for fatally shooting teen in Chalmette, sheriff says

Deputies identified 18-year-old Kelan Smith of the 3800 block of Laplace Street in Chalmette as the accused shooter.

Smith was arrested and booked with second-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Watch Fox 8 live
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
Topgolf plans to build a $40 million entertainment facility near Tchoupitoulas and Race streets...
Topgolf to build $40 million facility near Morial Convention Center starting this November

Latest News

Recall effort faces a February 22 deadline to hand in signatures to the New Orleans registrar.
Recall organizers file suit, claim 30,000 people shouldn’t be on the “active” voter list
MSY celebrated the 10th annual Krewe de Louis Parade
Louis Armstrong Airport hosts annual Krewe Du Louis Parade
File - police lights
K-9 unit stolen in Jefferson Parish; police search for suspect
NOPD responds to shots fired at officer in New Orleans East
NOPD responds to shots fired at officer in New Orleans East