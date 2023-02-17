Man arrested for fatally shooting a teenager in Chalmette, police say

CHALMETTE, LA (WVUE) - A man was arrested for fatally shooting a teenager in Chalmette last week, police say.

On Thursday (Feb. 9), around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Golden Drive in Chalmette.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

MORE: Police search for suspect for fatally shooting teen in Chalmette, sheriff says

Deputies identified 18-year-old Kelan Smith of the 3800 block of Laplace Street in Chalmette as the accused shooter.

Smith was arrested and booked with second-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.