Nicondra: A cold Friday for parades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The final stretch into Mardi Gras looks fantastic even with a bit of a cold start. After Thursday night’s cold front, the rain is out of the way and high pressure takes over. Filtered sunshine keeps temperatures on the cool side today with most locations struggling to get out of the 40s. This evening will be cold so bundle up for the parade route with temperatures in the 40s and breezy conditions. Saturday the sun sticks around and it will be a bit less chilly during the afternoon with highs in the 50s. By Sunday look for a big warming trend. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s near 70 with Lundi Gras topping out in the middle 70s. Mardi Gras will be closer to the 80 degree mark. The warm and dry trend should stick around through the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.