Officer in need of assistance call alerted to NOPD after shots fired in New Orleans East
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officers responded to an officer needing assistance call after gunshots rang out in New Orleans East Thursday evening.
According to NOPD, around 7:25 p.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle involved in a burglary and robbery. Upon recovery, gunshots rang out, and officers took cover and sent out a signal of an officer needing assistance.
The suspect fled and has not been apprehended at this time. No officers were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
