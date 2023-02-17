BBB Accredited Business
Officer in need of assistance call alerted to NOPD after shots fired in New Orleans East

Officers responded to an officer needing assistance call after gunshots rang out in New Orleans...
Officers responded to an officer needing assistance call after gunshots rang out in New Orleans East Thursday evening.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officers responded to an officer needing assistance call after gunshots rang out in New Orleans East Thursday evening.

According to NOPD, around 7:25 p.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle involved in a burglary and robbery. Upon recovery, gunshots rang out, and officers took cover and sent out a signal of an officer needing assistance.

The suspect fled and has not been apprehended at this time. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

