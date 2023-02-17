Officer in need of assistance call alerted to NOPD after shots fired in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officers responded to an officer needing assistance call after gunshots rang out in New Orleans East Thursday evening.

According to NOPD, around 7:25 p.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle involved in a burglary and robbery. Upon recovery, gunshots rang out, and officers took cover and sent out a signal of an officer needing assistance.

The suspect fled and has not been apprehended at this time. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

