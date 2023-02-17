Reese scores career-high 36 points as No. LSU bounces back with win over Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU returned back home to host Ole Miss on Thursday, Feb. 16, and got back into the win column behind a dynamic performance by Angel Reese.

The Tigers (24-1, 12-1 SEC) came away with the 69-60 victory over the Rebels (20-6, 9-4 SEC).

Reese scored a career-high 36 points and pulled down 20 rebounds in the win, her 24th double-double of the season. It would be Reese’s fourth game with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

Alexis Morris didn’t have a great night shooting, but she was able to knock down a huge bucket with just under two minutes to play, she also made a pair of free throws with less than a minute to play to give her 13 points. Morris and Reese both played all 40 minutes for the Tigers.

As a team, the Tigers didn’t shoot well as they shot 32.8% from the floor. The Tigers had the advantage from the charity stripe as they were 24-for-30.

LSU will head to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators on Sunday, Feb. 19 with the tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.

