Businesses, hotels expect to do well the final weekend of the carnival season

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The grassy median of St. Charles Avenue was filled with hundreds, if not more people who claimed prime spots well in advance of parades for the final weekend of the carnival season. And businesses in the area hope to benefit from the throngs of revelers the parades attract.

Superior Grill is located on St. Charles on the parade route and McKinley Eastman is the restaurant’s managing partner. “This weekend we’ve cleared the weather out of the way so I think all the pent-up people that are ready to come out and celebrate, I think they’re on the way and I think it’s going to be a really busy next five days,” he said.

He said last weekend had some competition.

“Hasn’t been the busiest one ever, we’ve been battling some weather issues. We had to battle against Superdome and some other things going on but even with that the crowds are very heavy, people are really geared up and ready to go, so it’s been very busy so far,” said Eastman.

People were flowing into Tacos and Beer farther down the avenue.

Daniela Gomez works there.

“Obviously, we’re in the city where Mardi Gras’ like the biggest. The bar definitely, everyone’s coming in like non-stop. There’s like a line out here,” said Gomez.

And she and others working at the business like John Murcia have high hopes for this weekend.

“We do hope we make good money,” said Murcia.

Tourism officials predict hotel occupancy in New Orleans will be 95% on Saturday.

Parades also roll in neighboring Jefferson Parish and hotels there benefit as well.

Violet Peters is president and CEO of the Jefferson Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This weekend we do have properties that are sold out, you know, in Jefferson our Friday, Saturday is always our busiest days and then would start to taper off a little bit,” she said.

All the occupancy numbers are not in, but Peters expects them to be healthy.

“If I had to put a number on it I’d say probably high 80s, probably low 90s is where I would hope us to end up on that Friday and Saturday night,” said Peters.

Eastman is ready staff-wise for the big weekend.

“We’ve got plenty of staff. I think we’ve been very lucky with that, that we’ve been able to hold on to people,” said Eastman. “I’m in a nice position, I’ve got old staff members that are sending me their kids to work.

And some businesses here along the parade route are excited that some of their customers are from other countries. “I get people from Australia come out here, so it gets crazy. We do make a lot of money, like the bar, especially whenever the parades. It’s fun,” said Gomez.

And according to Louis Armstrong International Airport director of communications Erin Burns the parade season is impacting air travel to the city.

In a statement, she said, “Alaska Airlines added flights they don’t typically operate to San Francisco and Portland in addition to its regular service to Seattle due to high demand for the Mardi Gras Weekend. Additionally, the number of available seats in the 2023 Mardi Gras travel period is 11% greater than 2022 available seats, and only 8% less than 2020 before the pandemic.”

