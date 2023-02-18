Chilly but sunny kick off to Carnival weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly conditions continue Saturday with highs in the 50s for the afternoon, dropping back into the 40s by the evening. Parades will be cold with a bit of a northerly breeze but plenty of sunshine.

A warming trend begins Sunday as winds shift from the south, and temperatures in the high 60s. We will be well above-normal by Lundi Gras, climbing into the 70s. Mardi Gras will be in the low 80s feeling more like spring. Humidity also returns by the holiday with a small chance for scattered showers across the area.

The much warmer temperatures last through the week.

