BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Chilly but sunny kick off to Carnival weekend

Warming quickly in time for Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly conditions continue Saturday with highs in the 50s for the afternoon, dropping back into the 40s by the evening. Parades will be cold with a bit of a northerly breeze but plenty of sunshine.

A warming trend begins Sunday as winds shift from the south, and temperatures in the high 60s. We will be well above-normal by Lundi Gras, climbing into the 70s. Mardi Gras will be in the low 80s feeling more like spring. Humidity also returns by the holiday with a small chance for scattered showers across the area.

The much warmer temperatures last through the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault
Topgolf plans to build a $40 million entertainment facility near Tchoupitoulas and Race streets...
Topgolf to build $40 million facility near Morial Convention Center starting this November
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
French Quarter
ZURIK: Decades-old ordinance gives food cart monopoly in French Quarter

Latest News

Bruce: Dry skies for the push into Fat Tuesday
Bruce: Dry skies but cold for the parades tonight into the weekend
Noon forecast for Fri., Feb. 17
Noon forecast for Fri., Feb. 17
Be ready to bundle up on the parade route.
Nicondra: A cold Friday for parades
Morning forecast for Fri., Feb. 17
Morning forecast for Fri., Feb. 17