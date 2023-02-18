Chilly but sunny kickoff to Carnival weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly conditions continue Saturday with highs in the 50s for the afternoon, dropping back into the 40s by the evening. Parades will be cold with a bit of a northerly breeze, but plenty of sunshine through the morning and afternoon.

A warming trend begins Sunday, as winds shift from the south, and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. We will be well above normal by Lundi Gras, climbing into the 70s. Mardi Gras will be in the low 80s, feeling more like spring. Humidity also returns by the holiday, with a small chance for scattered showers across the area.

The much warmer temperatures last through next week.

