BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Chilly for Saturday evening parading

Warming up through the final Carnival stretch
A little on the cool side for Saturday night festivities.
A little on the cool side for Saturday night festivities.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gorgeous if a bit cool on this Endymion Saturday. We are seeing spectacular weather for tonight’s parades if you are dressed for it. Isis in Kenner will also benefit from the wonderful conditions. You will want a few layers as temperatures will drop through the 50s into the middle 40s. It will be dry though and with less wind a bit more comfortable.

The weather will only get better as we head towards Fat Tuesday. Expect warmer conditions on Sunday warming into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine after a chilly start in the low to middle 40s. Lundi Gras will be warmer still with highs in the middle 70s and it will feel down right like spring on Mardi Gras with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s. Plan those costumes accordingly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault
Topgolf plans to build a $40 million entertainment facility near Tchoupitoulas and Race streets...
Topgolf to build $40 million facility near Morial Convention Center starting this November
Jeff Charles, the 70-year-old radio voice of East Carolina University, died while with the team...
Tulane basketball game postponed after opponent’s radio announcer dies in New Orleans
French Quarter
ZURIK: Decades-old ordinance gives food cart monopoly in French Quarter

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, Feb. 18
Morning weather update for Saturday, Feb. 18
Mardi Gras
Chilly but sunny kickoff to Carnival weekend
Evening weather update for Friday, Feb. 17
Evening weather update for Friday, Feb. 17
Bruce: Dry skies for the push into Fat Tuesday
Bruce: Dry skies but cold for the parades tonight into the weekend