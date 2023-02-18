Nicondra: Chilly for Saturday evening parading

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gorgeous if a bit cool on this Endymion Saturday. We are seeing spectacular weather for tonight’s parades if you are dressed for it. Isis in Kenner will also benefit from the wonderful conditions. You will want a few layers as temperatures will drop through the 50s into the middle 40s. It will be dry though and with less wind a bit more comfortable.

The weather will only get better as we head towards Fat Tuesday. Expect warmer conditions on Sunday warming into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine after a chilly start in the low to middle 40s. Lundi Gras will be warmer still with highs in the middle 70s and it will feel down right like spring on Mardi Gras with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s. Plan those costumes accordingly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.