Rape on Tulane’s campus reported Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A victim who met an unidentified man at The Boot bar on Broadway Street reported being raped by the man a short time later on the grounds of Tulane University, campus police reported early Saturday (Feb. 18).

The sexual assault occurred sometime Friday night near the Josephine Louise Residence Hall, according to the notification sent to students, faculty and staff.

No description of the suspect was provided, other than his male gender. The alert also did not disclose the age or gender of the victim, nor say whether the victim was a student at the university.

According to Tulane police, the victim left with the man from the popular campus-adjacent bar The Boot (1039 Broadway St.), entered campus near the Louise Hall, and “began consensual intimate contact.”

Police said the victim “began to feel uncomfortable with the encounter” and asked the man to stop. But police said “the subject refused and forced sexual intercourse upon the victim and then fled the area in an unknown direction.”

The campus police department said it was investigating along with the New Orleans Police Department, but that the suspect “is not known to the victim or law enforcement and is not in custody at this time.”

