Algiers abandonded apartment complex engulfs in flames; no injures reported

Around 6:45 p.m., NOFD says they responded to the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway to find the...
Around 6:45 p.m., NOFD says they responded to the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway to find the Oakmount Apartments blazing, causing a three-alarm fire.(NOFD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three stories of an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers became engulfed in flames Saturday (Feb. 18) night, according to information from the New Orleans Fire Dept.

Responders say there are no injuries.

Around 6:45 p.m., NOFD says they responded to the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway to find the Oakmount Apartments blazing, causing a three-alarm fire.

A search carried out determined no one was inside the structure during the fire.

Responders say that Mardi Gras traffic around the city caused a delay, particularly on the Crescent City Connection, for units responding from the Eastbank.

After two more apartment buildings collapsed, the fire was under control by 8:02 p.m.

