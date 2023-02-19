Algiers abandonded apartment complex engulfs in flames; no injures reported

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three stories of an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers became engulfed in flames Saturday (Feb. 18) night, according to information from the New Orleans Fire Dept.

Responders say there are no injuries.

Around 6:45 p.m., NOFD says they responded to the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway to find the Oakmount Apartments blazing, causing a three-alarm fire.

A search carried out determined no one was inside the structure during the fire.

Responders say that Mardi Gras traffic around the city caused a delay, particularly on the Crescent City Connection, for units responding from the Eastbank.

After two more apartment buildings collapsed, the fire was under control by 8:02 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.