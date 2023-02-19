BBB Accredited Business
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Gentilly Sunday afternoon

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for...
The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited portion of New Orleans.(Sewerage and Water Board)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory (BWA) for a limited portion of New Orleans, which includes:

  • Milton St. – Paris Ave to London Canal
  • Paris Ave. – Milton to St Bernard/Broad
  • Broad Ave. (Lakeside) – St Bernard to London Canal
  • London Canal – Broad Ave. to Milton St.

Water pressures in this area fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) due to a valve closure during a repair. Customers in other city areas are unaffected and do not need to boil their water.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

