BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Fantastic, but warmer conditions as we continue the Carnival weekend

Temperatures in the 80s for Mardi Gras
Warm temperatures with plenty of sunshine through the day on Lundi Gras.
Warm temperatures with plenty of sunshine through the day on Lundi Gras.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fantastic conditions around as we head into the final few days of Carnival. Lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s made for a great day on Sunday and the pleasant weather continues through the evening with comfortable conditions overnight. Lows Monday morning will only fall into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine will bring high temperatures up into the middle 70s during the afternoon on Lundi Gras. Even more mild for Monday’s night parades with temperatures in the 70s through the evening and only falling into the 60s overnight. Be prepared for more humidity as well. It’s going to feel down right hot on Mardi Gras as highs rise into the low 80s. The warmer trend continues through the week, but most importantly rain should not be an issue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault
Topgolf plans to build a $40 million entertainment facility near Tchoupitoulas and Race streets...
Topgolf to build $40 million facility near Morial Convention Center starting this November
A man fell out of a wheelchair Friday (Feb. 17) in the 700 block of Dauphine Street and was...
Dead man tumbles out of wheelchair amid French Quarter’s Carnival revelry

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, Feb. 19
Morning weather update for Sunday, Feb. 19
Sunday parade forecast
Temperatures climb through Mardi Gras
Nightly weather update for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m.
A little on the cool side for Saturday night festivities.
Nicondra: Chilly for Saturday evening parading