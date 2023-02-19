Nicondra: Fantastic, but warmer conditions as we continue the Carnival weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fantastic conditions around as we head into the final few days of Carnival. Lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s made for a great day on Sunday and the pleasant weather continues through the evening with comfortable conditions overnight. Lows Monday morning will only fall into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine will bring high temperatures up into the middle 70s during the afternoon on Lundi Gras. Even more mild for Monday’s night parades with temperatures in the 70s through the evening and only falling into the 60s overnight. Be prepared for more humidity as well. It’s going to feel down right hot on Mardi Gras as highs rise into the low 80s. The warmer trend continues through the week, but most importantly rain should not be an issue.

