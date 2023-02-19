BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 5 LSU gets past Florida

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) drives past Florida guard Leilani Correa (23) during the first...
LSU guard Last-Tear Poa (13) drives past Florida guard Leilani Correa (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU was able to get past Florida on the road on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Tigers (25-1, 13-1 SEC) came away with a 90-79 win over the Gators (14-13, 3-11 SEC).

Angel Reese finished with another double-double on 25 points and 16 rebounds. Jasmine Carson also scored a career-high 25 points. LaDazhia Williams added 15 points.

LSU shot 53% from the field, while Florida only managed to make 43% of its shots. The Tigers were also more accurate on 3-pointers, making 11-of-20 (55%). The Gators were 8-of-23 (35%) from beyond the arc.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault
Topgolf plans to build a $40 million entertainment facility near Tchoupitoulas and Race streets...
Topgolf to build $40 million facility near Morial Convention Center starting this November
A man fell out of a wheelchair Friday (Feb. 17) in the 700 block of Dauphine Street and was...
Dead man tumbles out of wheelchair amid French Quarter’s Carnival revelry

Latest News

LSU guard Cam Hayes (1)
LSU drops 14th straight; falls to South Carolina
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Losing streak continues for LSU
Nick Caldwell’s 21 points helped SE Louisiana defeat New Orleans 80-64 on Saturday night.
Caldwell’s 21 helps Southeastern Men complete series sweep over UNO
Southeastern Men complete season sweep over UNO
Southeastern Men complete season sweep over UNO