Richardson and Knox to face off in 93rd District runoff

Election Results graphic.
Election Results graphic.(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The race to fill the Dist. 93 seat vacated by Royce Duplessis, who was elected to a seat in the State Senate, will head to a run-off.

Alonzo Knox and Sibil “Fox” Richardson, both Democrats, will go head-to-head for the open seat in the State Legislature.

Originally, seven total candidates were in the race.

