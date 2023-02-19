Richardson and Knox to face off in 93rd District runoff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The race to fill the Dist. 93 seat vacated by Royce Duplessis, who was elected to a seat in the State Senate, will head to a run-off.
Alonzo Knox and Sibil “Fox” Richardson, both Democrats, will go head-to-head for the open seat in the State Legislature.
Originally, seven total candidates were in the race.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.