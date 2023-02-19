Temperatures climb through Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday will be a much warmer day with sunshine and a few clouds.

Highs climb into the upper 60s with a breeze from the southwest. This warming trend continues through the start of the week as temperatures reach into the low 80s by Mardi Gras.

A few scattered showers are possible especially on the North Shore Monday. Moisture and humidity increases and stays in the region throughout the week. Temperatures peak on Thursday in the mid 80s before a slight dip back into the high 70s by the end of the week.

