BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

40 iPhones ‘pick-pocketed’ at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades recovered in Tangipahoa Parish

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office announced the arrests of four suspects over the weekend...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office announced the arrests of four suspects over the weekend after 40 iPhones as well as credit cards, debit cards, and IDs were found in an Airbnb near Tickfaw. Chief Jimmy Travis says that the items recovered were reported stolen by paradegoers in New Orleans.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you went to Mardi Gras in New Orleans and left with your iPhone missing, there’s a chance it might be in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office announced the arrests of four suspects over the weekend after 40 iPhones as well as credit cards, debit cards, and IDs were found in an Airbnb near Tickfaw. Chief Jimmy Travis says that the items recovered were reported stolen by paradegoers in New Orleans.

The sheriff’s office says that Bridgette Solorzano Rodriguez, 32; Yudi Solorzano Sanchez, 36; Jean-Paul Sabogal Angorita, 26; and Rafael Adrien Souza, 24 have all been booked with possession of stolen property. The sheriff’s office believes the four suspects traveled from Miami to New Orleans to celebrate Mardis Gras and conduct the pick-pocketing scheme.

Travis also stressed that the sheriff’s office has not recovered property reported stolen after 8 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 18).

Of the 40 phones stolen, five were not able to be identified due to the SIM cards being removed. The sheriff’s office says they have been contacting owners to make arrangements to have the stolen property returned.

If you are missing an iPhone, here is a list of numbers assigned to the missing iPhones below:

  • 213-XXX-0250
  • 225-XXX-0288
  • 225-XXX-3275
  • 337-XXX-9253
  • 504-XXX-3785
  • 504-XXX-9484
  • 504-XXX-4278
  • 504-XXX-9834
  • 504-XXX-5181
  • 504-XXX-9853
  • 504-XXX-5759
  • 504-XXX-0680
  • 504-XXX-8185
  • 504-XXX-0886
  • 504-XXX-8607
  • 504-XXX-1230
  • 504-XXX-8698
  • 504-XXX-1424
  • 504-XXX-8906
  • 512-XXX-8884
  • 707-XXX-2929
  • 985-XXX-1923
  • 985-XXX-3394
  • 985-XXX-3983

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
For the first time ever, Latin American Ludovico Feoli, will reign as King of Carnival
For the first time ever, Latin American Ludovico Feoli, will reign as King of Carnival