Adam Devine brings laughs and good vibes during reign as King of Bacchus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anthony Mackie, Will Ferrell, and Drew Brees...those are a few of the major names who have reigned as King of Bacchus during carnival season.

This past weekend the honor belonged to Adam Devine (Workaholics; Pitch Perfect) who was sure to bring big laughs and a big appetite to the Big Easy.

“Well, yes I feel like I’m a similar level of athlete as Drew so it makes sense they’d come to me next,” Devine said of his invitation to be King.

Devine being crowned Kind of Bacchus isn’t totally out of left field. He’s familiar with the area and has a strong local connection.

“My wife is from New Orleans, and her family lost their minds when they heard I was crowned Bacchus<’ Devine said. “So this is for them. My parents... they’re from the midwest... didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into... but they’re having a great time as well.”

So while he was in his wife’s hometown, he made sure to make the most of the opportunity to eat as much of the city’s food as possible.

“What was it.... Atchafalaya... Yep.. that place,” Devine said. “So dang good. We went to Commander’s Palace... a classic place so good. We went to ACME Oyster House today... which they were like... eat until you can’t eat anymore, and then eat more because you won’t get to eat anything really until midnight. So, I od’ed on chargrill oysters.”

