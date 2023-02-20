BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A warm Mardi Gras 2023 is here 80s during the midday for parades

Bruce: Dry skies but warm through Fat Tuesday
By Bruce Katz
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get ready for a warm Lundi and mardi Gras 2023. Normal highs and lows are 68° and 51°. Fat Tuesday morning will start in the lower 60s with some fog and clouds although it will be dry. Midday temps will soar into the lower 80s.

We will see temperatures well above normal for Fat Tuesday sitting in the low 80s during the day, and 70s for the evening. Fog will be possible in the morning the next few days with humid conditions persisting.

Temperatures will reach or break records by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

The warm and humid pattern persists through next weekend with each day in the high 70s and low 80s.

