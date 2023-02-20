BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Feeling like spring this week

Highs will be in the 80s for Mardi Gras Day
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s starting to look like the pattern is transitioning to spring over the next week as the warmth and humidity are about to dominate our forecast.

On this Lundi Gras Monday, a warmer and more humid air mass will take over through the day. This will lead to a few extra clouds but overall another quiet day in weather. Highs are expected to hit the middle 70s with a building breeze.

Mardi Gras Day continues to look quiet but plenty warm. Highs will be around 80 after some fog could start the morning off. This general trend into the 80s is only beginning as a string of 80 degree days look to be on the way.

Records may fall by Thursday with highs possibly soaring into the middle 80s. The interesting part of the long range forecast is I don’t see anything front coming anytime soon. 80s could last us into next weekend. The lack of cold fronts also means we stay dry for the most part. A sprinkle or shower now that the humidity has returned is always a possibility.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault
File - police lights
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say

Latest News

Warm temperatures with plenty of sunshine through the day on Lundi Gras.
Nicondra: Fantastic, but warmer conditions as we continue the Carnival weekend
Morning weather update for Sunday, Feb. 19
Morning weather update for Sunday, Feb. 19
Sunday parade forecast
Temperatures climb through Mardi Gras
Nightly weather update for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m.