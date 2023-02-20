Feeling like spring this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s starting to look like the pattern is transitioning to spring over the next week as the warmth and humidity are about to dominate our forecast.

On this Lundi Gras Monday, a warmer and more humid air mass will take over through the day. This will lead to a few extra clouds but overall another quiet day in weather. Highs are expected to hit the middle 70s with a building breeze.

Mardi Gras Day continues to look quiet but plenty warm. Highs will be around 80 after some fog could start the morning off. This general trend into the 80s is only beginning as a string of 80 degree days look to be on the way.

Records may fall by Thursday with highs possibly soaring into the middle 80s. The interesting part of the long range forecast is I don’t see anything front coming anytime soon. 80s could last us into next weekend. The lack of cold fronts also means we stay dry for the most part. A sprinkle or shower now that the humidity has returned is always a possibility.

