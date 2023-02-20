BBB Accredited Business
Four women shot along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NOPD, four people were shot along the Uptown parade route Sunday evening, prompting the Bacchus to stop.

The incident happened at the intersection of St. Charles and Terpsichore Street. Police say four victims, including a juvenile girl, an adult woman and two other unknown victims.

EMS has transported all 4 victims to the hospital for treatment; their conditions are unknown now. One person was initially detained at the scene in connection with the incident.

No information about the severity of the injuries or the victims.

This story is developing.

