LSU’s Paul Skenes named SEC Pitcher of the Week

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-hander Paul Skenes, a transfer from the Air Force, was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week by the league office on Monday, Feb. 20.

The junior from Lake Forest, Calif., picked up his first win of the season by allowing just three hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts in six innings of work against Western Michigan on Friday, Feb. 17. The Tigers won 10-0.

His 12 Ks were the most by an LSU pitcher in a season opener since 1995.

