Temperatures soar above normal this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High temperatures continue to climb through the week.

Lundi Gras will be in the 70s during the day with 60s for the evening parades. Humidity continues to climb through Mardi Gras.

We will see temperatures well above normal for Fat Tuesday sitting in the low 80s during the day, and 70s for the evening. Fog will be possible in the morning the next few days with humid conditions persisting.

Temperatures will reach or break records by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

The warm and humid pattern persists through next weekend with each day in the high 70s and low 80s.

